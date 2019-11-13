GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Harry Styles fans will be eagerly awaiting 2020 after the singer and actor announced his world tour is coming to Glendale.
The worldwide tour, "Love On Tour," kicks off in April 2020 in support of his upcoming album "Fine Line." The tour includes stops in Europe, Canada and Mexico. Additional dates that will be announced at a later date include South America, Asia, Australia and more.
Styles will be bringing the tour to Gila River Arena, on Saturday, Aug. 29. Singer and songwriter Jenny Lewis will open for him.
Tickets purchased online will come with a CD copy of Fine Line.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning on Monday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. through Nov. 21 at 10 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public for all dates on Friday, Nov. 22. One dollar per ticket will be allocated to various local charities. Pre-sale registration is also available now through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program to ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly.