LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − Harkins Theaters is planning to open its newest movie theater in Laveen in late 2020.
The new movie theater will be located on the corner of Loop 202 and Baseline and feature a 12-screen megaplex theater.
The theater will have a CINÉ 1 Auditorium with leather reclining seats and a Dolby Atmos sound system. The sound system is known for giving the moviegoer a 3D like sound experience.
The theater will also featur an in-lobby bar that will serve wine and beer, and new gourmet food options.
For more information you can visit Harkins.com
April 10, 2019
