SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Harkins Theaters is preparing for Super Bowl Sunday with big movie ticket savings.
Awards members can get movie tickets for $5 and non-members for $8.
The special ticket price can get you into new releases and 3D films.
Popcorn lovers can also score on some deals until Feb 3. Members who purchase a big party popcorn bag, that serves 10 people, will get extra points.
Harkins’ guest loyalty program is free to join and you can earn points that can be used toward tickets, concessions and more.
