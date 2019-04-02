PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Do you want to binge watch several Marvel movies back-to-back ahead of the new movie, Avengers: Endgame? Well, you are in luck!
In preparation for the anticipated film's release, Harkins Theatres Chandler Fashion 20 will be hosting a 22-film Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon beginning on Apr. 23 at 10 a.m.
Harkins officials say the 48-hour marathon will show the 22 films chronologically by release date. Some of the movies include Iron Man (2008), Black Panther (2018) and Captain Marvel (2019).
The marathon will end with an early screening of Avengers: Endgame on Apr. 25 at 5 p.m., just an hour ahead of film's official nationwide release.
The tickets will cost $100 and fans who attend the event will get unlimited $3 small popcorns throughout the marathon and an exclusive poster.
Not able to make it to the movie marathon event? You have another chance to get into the Avengers hype.
Harkins will also be hosting a special Avengers: Endgame Opening Night Fan Event at several of their Valley locations on Apr. 25.
The fan event will start at 5 p.m. and tickets will cost $20.
Marvel fans who attend the event will get a commemorative collectible coin and a free medium popcorn.
The fan event will take place at these locations:
-Arrowhead Fountains in Peoria
-Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale
-Chandler Fashion 20 near Chandler Boulvevard and Loop 101.
For more information on the events and tickets, visit harkins.com.
Relive all 22 Marvel movies leading up to Avengers: Endgame at the Marvel 48 Hour Marathon! Harkins Chandler Fashion is proud to be 1 of 11 theatres in the country to bring you this epic experience on 4/23! For info, visit:https://t.co/awScJ4Bp63 pic.twitter.com/i8qo7i82bS— Harkins Theatres (@HarkinsTheatres) April 2, 2019
