In preparation for Avengers: Endgame's release, Harkins Theatres' Chandler location will hosting a 22-film Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon beginning on Apr. 23 at 10 a.m. (Source: Harkins Theaters)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Do you want to binge watch several Marvel movies back-to-back ahead of the new movie, Avengers: Endgame? Well, you are in luck! 

In preparation for the anticipated film's release, Harkins Theatres Chandler Fashion 20 will be hosting a 22-film Marvel Cinematic Universe marathon beginning on Apr. 23 at 10 a.m. 

Harkins officials say the 48-hour marathon will show the 22 films chronologically by release date. Some of the movies include Iron Man (2008), Black Panther (2018) and Captain Marvel (2019).

The marathon will end with an early screening of Avengers: Endgame on Apr. 25 at 5 p.m., just an hour ahead of film's official nationwide release.

The tickets will cost $100 and fans who attend the event will get unlimited $3 small popcorns throughout the marathon and an exclusive poster. 

Not able to make it to the movie marathon event? You have another chance to get into the Avengers hype. 

Harkins will also be hosting a special Avengers: Endgame Opening Night Fan Event at several of their Valley locations on Apr. 25.

The fan event will start at 5 p.m. and tickets will cost $20.

Marvel fans who attend the event will get a commemorative collectible coin and a free medium popcorn.

The fan event will take place at these locations: 

-Arrowhead Fountains in Peoria

-Estrella Falls in Goodyear 

-Tempe Marketplace

-Camelview at Fashion Square in Scottsdale 

-Scottsdale 101

-Chandler Fashion 20 near Chandler Boulvevard and Loop 101

-Superstition Springs in Mesa

For more information on the events and tickets, visit harkins.com.

 

