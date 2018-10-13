PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) - Ready to scare up some big-screen fun this Halloween season?
Harkins Theatres is proud to present Tuesday Night Classics with special presentations of classic horror films every Tuesday at 7 p.m.
For only $5, guests can relive their favorite scary films the way they were meant to be seen - on the BIG screen.
This October, moviegoers are invited to come in to watch some ultimate movie classics.
- Oct. 16 – Halloween (1978) *40th Anniversary*
- Oct. 23 – The Shining (1980)
- Oct. 30 – A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Here is a list of theaters participating:
- Arrowhead Fountains 18
- Camelview 14 at Fashion Square
- Chandler Fashion 20
- Christown 14
- Estrella Falls 16
- Gateway Pavilions 18
- Norterra 14
- Queen Creek 14
- SanTan Village 16
- Scottsdale 101 14
- Superstition Springs 25
- Tempe Marketplace 16
For more information on Harkins’ Tuesday Night Classics, please visit Harkins Theatres online.
