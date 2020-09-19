PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Hard to believe, but it's been four decades since Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back hit theaters.
Now, Harkins is celebrating that 40th anniversary with special $5 screenings of the movie starting next weekend.
The second installment of the Star Wars Trilogy will return to the big screen, and fans can re-experience George Lucas’ expanded saga featuring new planets and adored characters. Set three years after the events of the first film, the Galactic Empire, led by Darth Vader and the Emperor, pursue Luke Skywalker and the Rebel Alliance.
The movie will be showing at participating Harkins Theatres starting Friday, Sept. 25. Tickets are $5 each and are currently on sale at participating theatre box offices and Harkins.com. You can also find locations and showtimes online.