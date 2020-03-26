Harkins Backlot

Harkins Backlot outdoor rendering

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Harkins Theatres has submitted plans for a brand new venue at Chandler Fashion Center.

According to City of Chandler public records, Harkins Backlot is still in the process of being approved. If it is approved, current plans show it will be located on the second floor of the former Sears location.

Floor plans obtained by Arizona’s Family indicates Harkins Backlot will be more than 64,500 square feet and will feature a bar and restaurant, laser tag, arcade games, bowling and party rooms.

It is unknown when Harkins Backlot will open. The plans are in the very beginning stages and are pending approval from the City of Chandler. 

Arizona's Family reached out to Chandler Fashion Center for more information, and a spokesperson deferred to Harkins. Harkins has not responded to multiple requests for information. 

Harkins Backlot is planned for Chandler Fashion Center. The plans are in the very beginning stages and have not been approved. 

