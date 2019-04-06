The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says Patrick Nagel was arrested Thursday following a traffic stop. He’s being held on suspicion of murder, assault and other charges.
The sheriff’s office says the 62-year-old told authorities he repeatedly struck Tika Young while she was in bed and then dumped her body in the Blue Ridge area.
Sheriff’s Lt. Gerrit Boeck says authorities received a 911 call Saturday saying part of a leg had been spotted sticking out a pile of forest debris near Happy Jack.
[READ MORE: Woman's body found in northern AZ; case being called a homicide]
Boeck says Nagel and the 37-year-old Young had been roommates.
Nagel has been appointed a public defender, but the office says it hasn’t received any paperwork on him yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.