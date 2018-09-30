PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It was a lot of excitement, happiness and hugs Sunday evening as the 45 members of Phoenix Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team was finally reunited with their families and loved ones after a 20-day deployment.
“Can’t believe he’s finally home. I’m so glad they’re back. We’re happy to have our husband and father back at home,” said Susan Caskey. Her husband was one of the team members deployed.
She and her son Parker, say they were thrilled and relieved to finally have their husband and dad home.
“Just felt like a sigh of relief just seeing my dad back and the whole family together, just glad to have him home,” said Parker.
The team with all their equipment and boats were sent out to the Carolinas on Sept. 11 to help with Hurricane Florence search and rescue efforts. An operation where they helped many people and even pets.
“We always talk about serving the community and in this situation, when you’re part of that task force, you serve the country as a whole. So we’re honored to serve the citizens of Phoenix, but it’s also a great honor to be able to be deployed and help our country in their time of need,” said Phoenix Fire Capt. Larry Subervi.
The team and their families say while it is a sacrifice to their own families they proud to be able to serve other families in need.
“For him, he never thinks twice, he’s just always ready to go and his bag’s ready and he’s happy to go,” said Susan.
“Really proud of him and you know proud of what Phoenix is doing, just awesome to have a dad like that,” said Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.