TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The most popular musical to ever take the stage at ASU Gammage is returning to Tempe.
"Wicked" is back for another run from April 3 to May 5, 2019.
Tickets for the return engagement go on sale Monday, December 10, 2018 at asugammage.com.
Wicked is based on the novel by Gregory Maguire.
Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in more than 100 cities in 15 countries around the world, It has also been translated into six languages.
The surprising tale of an unlikely friendship between two women in the Land of Oz, Wicked tells the untold story of the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good, long before Dorothy drops in.
Elphaba, born with emerald-green skin, is smart, fiery and misunderstood. Glinda is beautiful, ambitious and very popular.
The remarkable odyssey of how these unexpected friends changed each other’s lives for good has made this one of the world’s most popular musicals.
For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.
Today we celebrate #Wicked’s monumental 15th anniversary with a new look at what unfolds on the Gershwin stage, night after night. You've never experienced Oz quite like this... #Wicked15 pic.twitter.com/59Yc3KweFd— Wicked the Musical (@WICKED_Musical) October 30, 2018
