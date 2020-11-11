PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police said in news release Wednesday morning that a 62-year-old man died in their custody Tuesday night.
According to Sgt. Maggie Cox, officers had been called to a home near 16th Street and Union Hills Drive for a fight between a husband and wife around 9 p.m. Cox said the wife told police that she and her husband, 62-year-old Michael Robin, were arguing over finances and that Robin had been drinking.
Cox said when officers talked to Robin, he appeared intoxicated and told them he didn't feel well. The Phoenix Fire Department was called to examine Robin and while he suffered from underlying medical conditions, he was released back to police.
Officers determined that the argument between the couple was only verbal and that Robin had not committed a crime. Robin agreed to leave for the night and police offered him a courtesy ride to a nearby hotel.
Police then handcuffed Robin in front of his body to take him to the hotel. Cox said after a few minutes of driving, officers noticed that Robin was no longer talking and seemed unresponsive. That's when they stopped the car and called the Phoenix Fire Department.
Cox said officers began life-saving efforts until fire crews arrived and took Robin to the hospital where he was then pronounced dead.
Cox said the cause of death will be determined by a medical examiner. The investigation into Robin's death is ongoing.
It is not clear why officers handcuffed Robin if he hadn't committed a crime. Arizona's Family has reached out to Phoenix police for more details.