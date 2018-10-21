GOLD CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The storms seem to be avoiding the Valley of the Sun so far on Sunday but other spots have seen severe weather, like hail.
A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Pinal County and impacted places like Florence, Coolidge and Arizona City.
Several viewers sent pictures and video of the hail. Some of the hail was seen to be at least an inch in diameter or more.
Right now there are no reports of injuries or serious damage.
Significant Weather Advisory for Gila, Maricopa and Pinal Counties until 545 PM MST. https://t.co/NNtUuXofSH #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/fAZQYE6NYV— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 21, 2018
Severe Thunderstorm Warning continues for Florence AZ, Coolidge AZ, Blackwater AZ until 5:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/McpQb3RKly— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 21, 2018
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Florence AZ, Coolidge AZ, Arizona City AZ until 5:00 PM MST pic.twitter.com/ZkAvH2xuKw— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) October 21, 2018
