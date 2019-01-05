PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As if being a parent to a child with a severe health condition weren't already a challenge, parents say finding a care facility for their needs can be even harder.
More than one parent with a child at Hacienda HealthCare, which is under investigation after a woman who has been in a vegetative state for 14 years gave birth there, has concerns about the facility's ability to keep their children safe.
[ORIGINAL EXCLUSIVE STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix]
"Trust has been broken," Karina Cesena said Saturday. "Trust has definitely been broken."
Cesena's 22-year-old daughter has lived at the Hacienda Skilled Nursing Facility for several years. She had a traumatic brain injury and now has hundreds of seizures a day.
Cesena was horrified to learn that a woman in a 14-year vegetative state was impregnated at the facility her daughter is living in. She is now staying in her daughter's room 24/7 until the rapist is found.
“I do not [know if my daughter was victimized], but I do ask her, and she can answer yes or no," Cesena said. "She is not able to walk or talk yet, but she does understand.”
She does not believe her daughter was a victim but said the Hacienda staff won't tell any of them what's going on.
All Hacienda HealthCare has said publicly is that it is "aware of a deeply disturbing incident involving the health and safety of a Hacienda resident," and that it "will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and all the relevant regulatory agencies regarding this matter." (See the statement Hacienda HealthCare released Friday at the bottom of this story.)
Parents told us there is a huge security measure missing inside that may hinder the investigation -- there are no cameras.
[RELATED: Parents of other Hacienda patients concerned after woman gives birth at facility]
That has Gary Londer making immediate changes to his son's room.
“A lot of people are mad, my family included,” Londer said.
His son is in a coma, which is he's bringing his own Wi-Fi camera on Monday.
“I’m going to hook it up in a room and put on the door that this room is under video surveillance,” he said.
Cesena and Londer told us the facility used to have one security guard during evening hours but has since hired extra security to patrol the grounds both inside and out.
They also said a new protocol requires male staffers to have a female staff member with them if they go into female patient's rooms.
But Cesena said with no suspect caught, and little to no information from Hacienda staff, she's hoping to move her daughter to a different facility where she feels safe.
“We don’t understand why something of this magnitude could happen, and then now everybody wants to be quiet about it,” Cesena said.
On Friday, after receiving national attention, a Hacienda HealthCare spokesperson provided an additional statement:
"Hacienda HealthCare has been in business in Arizona for more than 50 years. In that time, we have reliably and safely served thousands of residents and their families. We are proud of our record and our position as an industry leader in caring for the intellectually and developmentally disabled.
“With that said, we have recently become aware of a deeply disturbing incident involving the health and safety of a Hacienda resident. While federal and state privacy laws prohibit us from publicly discussing a patient’s health or case, Hacienda has and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement and all the relevant regulatory agencies regarding this matter.
“As an organization, Hacienda HealthCare stands fully committed to getting to the truth of what, for us, represents an unprecedented matter. We are already conducting a comprehensive internal review of our processes, protocols, and people to ensure that every single Hacienda resident is as safe and well cared for as possible. Anything less than that is unacceptable to our team, our company’s leaders and the communities we serve."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.