MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- On Friday afternoon, Hacienda HealthCare announced plans to close its Mesa-based Hacienda Children’s Hospital.
The 24-bed hospital currently has only four patients.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Hacienda Healthcare pregnancy investigation]
No exact date of closure was given, but Hacienda said the hospital will remain open until the last of these patients are ready to be discharged, or until a new owner can be found for the hospital.
This follows a storm of controversy surrounding Hacienda, after a female patient it a vegetative state became pregnant and gave birth on Dec. 29.
[RELATED: Hearing set for ex-Hacienda nurse charged with raping patient in Phoenix]
An Aug. 28 hearing has been set for Nathan Sutherland, the former nurse charged in the crime.
Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.
He was fired and gave up his nursing license after his arrest.
[ORIGINAL EXCLUSIVE STORY: Woman in vegetative state gives birth at Hacienda Healthcare in Phoenix]
On Friday, the Arizona Dept. of Health Services said it was not given notice about the facility's closure, and that Hacienda is required to notify the Department, since the facility is licensed through the state.
Hacienda's Children’s Hospital opened in 2015. It provides non-emergency, non-surgical care to medically fragile children ready to leave a surgical or intensive-care hospital environment, but who aren't ready to return home.
The hospital also specializes in training parents to deliver complex medical care to children who will need ongoing treatments at home.
“As a non-profit, Hacienda HealthCare doesn’t have a surplus revenue to sustain Hacienda Children’s Hospital in the face of difficult circumstances,” said Perry Petrilli, Hacienda’s interim chief executive officer. “The tragic events of the past year have hit hard for so many people – everyone from the victim and the families impacted, to Hacienda’s employees, to the communities we serve. At the same time, there also has been a substantial impact to our business. This hard, but necessary decision is one more example of that.”
The hospital currently employs 42 staffers. Petrilli called the prospect of layoffs unlikely.
Instead, he said hospital employees will likely be offered positions in Hacienda’s other business units. In total, Hacienda employs more than 600 people across the Valley.
“Over the past year, Hacienda has taken on enormous unbudgeted, unprecedented costs, from installing a new security system for our intermediate care facility to hiring off-duty police officers and facility security to legal costs and the cost of third-party monitoring,” said Petrilli. “When you couple that heavy financial toll with the state’s months-long moratorium on admissions to the ICF, the Skilled Nursing Facility and some of our other programs for developmentally disabled individuals, something had to give.”
“We’ve right-sized where we can and created new efficiencies where possible," Petrilli continued."Even so, as much as we love the children’s hospital and the children we’ve been able to help, we simply cannot afford to move forward this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.