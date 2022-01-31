TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the price of houses skyrocketing and interest rates going up, buying or building a home might be tougher than ever.

The cost even affects non-profits. "Construction in the valley right now is very, very expensive," said Debra Bradley, COO of Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona. "It has a lot of issues in terms of labor shortages, material shortages, pricing going up heavily in terms of lumber and concrete, mainly increasing the fastest."

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona might have a solution for its construction. It is building its first 3D printed house in Tempe.

"It is our hope and dream soon to be able to build affordable housing, to build it faster, to build it less expensively, and to build it with less waste," said Bradley.

She hopes the 3D printer technology will help them do just that. The 3D printer makes concrete layers.

"The concrete kind of comes in through the hopper to the print head, and the print head just moves around," said Bradley. "I envision it like decorating a cake, like a bag full of icing. That's what the print head looks like, and it goes in the pattern of the build, and it's just layer on top of layer."

She said the houses could be printed within 8 hours with the technology.

"That could take two or three weeks to have the same type of structure built with a stick-built use of volunteers," said Bradley. "...this home took a little longer as we started printing in the summer months of Arizona. It was a little bit difficult with the heat and lack of humidity, so a little bit of tweaking had to be done, so it took a bit longer for this house to be built."

Bradley plans to tally up all the costs once construction is finished. "Our hope is that it will eventually be much cheaper, significantly cheaper than a stick-built home," said Bradley.

The goal is to have the home move-in ready by the end of February. The couple who will live in the house has volunteered their time to help with the build.

"They are a couple who has been born and raised in Tempe, went to Tempe High School just a few blocks down the road from here," said Bradley. "They'd always dreamed of owning a home in Tempe but simply could never afford it because the values outpaced their income levels."

The home has a den, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Bradley hopes the non-profit will have a chance to build more 3D printed homes in the future.

"It's important because there's a crisis in our country, an affordable housing crisis," said Bradley.

Habitat for Humanity Central Arizona needs more volunteers and donors. You can learn more about giving time or money here.