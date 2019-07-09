PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It's been nearly a year since a massive fire destroyed a Safeway supermarket in west Phoenix and now the developer who bought the land has a plan to get businesses back into the shopping center.
The main focus of Park Northern at 35th and Northern avenues will be a 60,000-square-foot VASA Fitness, SimonCRE said on Tuesday.
The first phase of transforming the shopping center is expected to be completed by early 2021, SimonCRE said.
VASA Fitness has 44 locations in five states, including two in Arizona already, according to its website. A third is planned for 32nd Avenue and Thunderbird Road.
SimonCRE said it plans to invest $18 million into the shopping center during the next several years.
The huge fire leveled the Safeway that anchored the shopping center on July 11, 2018. The massive fire was blamed on water from a monsoon storm that same afternoon that damaged the electrical system and sparked the flames.
"It was pretty much my go-to store before it burned down," said Chase Rogers, who lives in the area.
"Everybody shops there, even the firemen," said Barb Stroup, who is in a wheelchair.
Many people in the area were hoping the Safeway would be replaced.
"It was easier coming here. We shopped here all the time," said Stroup.
Now the closest major grocery store is at 43rd and Northern avenues, or the Sprouts Farmers Market at 19th and Northern avenues.
Stroup said she has to now take the bus to the Walmart at 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
John Neuendorf said there is a lot of handicapped people in the area who need a place to buy food nearby.
"We need a grocery store in this area pretty bad," he said. "What do people do who are in wheelchairs? They go on buses to get their food and it's pretty tough, especially for this area."
