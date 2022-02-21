Guy Fieri restaurant concept set to open in Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. announced Monday that a Guy Fieri - the mayor of Flavortown - will be opening a restaurant concept at Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field Spring 2022, becoming Fieri's first sit-down restaurant in Arizona.
It is expected to be open all year-round and will replace the Game 7 Grill inside the sportsbooks and bar. The new concept, according to a press release from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the new restaurant concept will hold down the fort at the sportsbook that's 20,000 square feet, will be a two-story venue for indoor and outdoor seating, and much more.
“We believe this is a rare and exciting opportunity for individuals who are driven to deliver a high-quality, high-service dining experience for guests and sports fans,” said D-backs President & CEO Derrick Hall. “This is a chance to get in on the ground level of a unique, fresh and fun concept in food, gaming and baseball at Chase Field.”
The Mayor of Flavortown is coming to Chase Field! A @GuyFieri restaurant concept is opening this spring in the brand new #CaesarsSportsbook.Interested in joining the restaurant team? Applications for management and service positions are open now at https://t.co/rvXJw6qPPA. pic.twitter.com/OjVOlVriw9— Chase Field (@ChaseField) February 21, 2022
Dozens of restaurants across Arizona has been featured on Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives". Just last year, Flavortown Kitchen became available to customers across the Valley which is a delivery-only restaurant chain.
If you are interested in more information or want to apply for a management or service positions, visit their website here.