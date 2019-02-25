HOLBROK, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Officials with the Navajo County Sheriff Department said they received a donation of semi-automatic rifles from an Arizona gun maker.
Phoenix-based arms manufacturer, K.E. Arms, presented 8 new patrol rifles to Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse Friday.
The new weapons will be issued to deputies who work regularly in field operations.
Owner of K.E. Arms, Mike Kenny, said he wanted "to help local communities that often struggle with budgetary items, specifically as it relates to deputies being equipped to respond to dangerous situations.”
K.E. Arms will also be providing an expert to help train deputies with the new equipment.
The weapons are valued at $34,000 dollars. The rifles are lightweight AR-15s enhanced with components to make them ideal for law enforcement.
“I am truly grateful to K.E. Arms for their assistance,” Clouse said. “With our current budget shortfalls, we would never even consider this type of purchase. Most of our deputies carry their own equipment and don’t have the ability to carry this type of precision equipment.”
