PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- In an age of police body cameras, dramatic footage could soon come from the officers’ guns.
It's a scenario right out of a RoboCop movie: Video cameras that are placed on officers' guns and activated anytime they draw their weapons.
[WATCH: Phoenix police consider cameras mounted on guns]
In 2019, it’s become a reality for a handful of departments across the country, including in Williams, Arizona.
"It’s like an insurance policy,” said Williams Police Lt. Darrell Hixson. “It's just another good policy for the officer, for the community and for the citizens to view what the officers go through."
Williams started using gun cameras two years ago, becoming the first department in Arizona to do so.
"It wasn't a race to be a frontrunner,” Hixson said. “It was a race to show technology could work for a small department, it could definitely work for a big department."
That "big department" could eventually be Phoenix Police.
While nothing is concrete, Phoenix police confirmed with Arizona’s Family that they met with the maker of the gun cameras this week.
Whereas body cameras capture everything, Williams police said weapon cameras are only meant to capture the most intense moments of a police situation-- giving families extra transparency.
"(Families) don't need undue stress if [a shooting] is justified, so when you look at both sides of the families, it's going to tell the story,” Lt. Hixson said.
Other small police departments in Texas and Illinois also use gun cameras.
For their part, Phoenix police say they're always exploring possible new technology to use in the field.
