CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Border Patrol agents exchanged gunfire with those inside a vehicle after chasing them in the desert near Casa Grande on Thursday night.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the driver fled from a checkpoint around 7:30 p.m. While agents were chasing the vehicle, the driver turned onto a dirt road and crashed into a power pole. That's when three people inside the vehicle opened fire on the agents, investigators said. They returned fire, hitting the driver.
Once the shooting stopped, agents said they searched the vehicle and found the injured driver and two people in the country illegally. The driver was taken to the Chandler Regional Medical Center and was later taken into federal custody. No agents were hurt, and an investigation is underway.
This is the 16th shooting involving law enforcement outside of Maricopa County in 2020 and the 49th overall in the state.