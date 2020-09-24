SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Firearms and ammo are flying off the shelves at Arizona gun stores in 2020.
Data from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, a firearm industry trade association, shows that in the first half of 2020 there were around 12.1 million firearm sales. According to NSSF, there was a 95% increase in firearm sales and a 139% increase in ammo sales compared to the same time period in 2019.
Of those sales, NSSF says around 5 million of them are first-time gun buyers. "This year's been really crazy, very busy," said Vincent Vasquez, the owner of C2 Tactical which has locations in Scottsdale and Tempe. "Really started to see that uptick in mid-March."
Vasquez says the pandemic, combined with national social unrest, prompted many people to go out and buy guns and ammo. But COVID-19 also caused supply chain issues. "So when you've got both of those things operating against themselves, you just have a shortage of product," Vasquez said.
Tania Stout experienced the shortage firsthand. She was at C2 Tactical to pick up her new gun: a Walther Q4 Steel Frame. "I have been waiting approximately about three months for this when I decided this was the firearm I wanted," Stout said. "Couldn't find it anywhere!"
There are also factors at play, like 2020 being an election year. "Anytime there's an election or discussion about people's choice being taken away they get concerned," Vasquez said.
Since July, gun sales have continued to hold strong. Background check data from the FBI, which provides a rough estimate of national gun sales, shows the number of background checks in August of 2020 far outpacing the number of background checks in 2019. "They're interested in personal safety," Vasquez said of the people who come into his stores. "They're interested in what it takes to keep their family safe."