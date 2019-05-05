GUADALUPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Firefighters in the town of Guadalupe are working on a house fire Sunday evening.
The fire was reported shortly after 7 p.m. at 5531 east Calle Magdalena.
Fire officials on scene say all the occupants of the home got out safely. There were no reported injuries.
An arson investigator from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office has been called out to investigate the scene.
Guadalupe resident, Guillermo Robles, said smoke and flames could be seen from down the block.
