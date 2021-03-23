PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Monte Vista Baptist Church in Phoenix just took in 47 men, women and children, who recently arrived at the Arizona Border.

Pastor Angel Campos said they provided families with food, clothing and shelter until they could set up transportation to other cities to connect with friends and loved ones while awaiting their court hearings.

"As a Christian, it is a commandment that we have to love and help our neighbors," said Campos. "They've been robbed, sometimes the ladies have been raped. They've been mocked, they've been separated, you name it."

Pastor Campos has seen a steady increase in migrants coming through as the number of people processed at the U.S.-Mexico Border continues to climb.

But not all communities can handle the sudden wave of border crossers entering Arizona. The mayor of Gila Bend, Chris Riggs, said the U.S. Border Patrol dropped off 16 asylum seekers at a local park Monday.

The only problem is Gila Bend doesn't have any shelters, hospitals and no volunteer team to take care of them.

Migrants fleeing crime, poverty, and natural disasters head for Arizona Williams said some migrants have been waiting more than 400 days to file asylum claims.

"The biggest concern at this point is dropping them in a community where there are limited to no resources to help these people," said Riggs. "What do we do with them? There's been no plan put in place by the federal government."

Town officials did manage to scrounge up some food and water and borrowed a couple of vans to drive the migrants to Phoenix, said Riggs. But what will they do if the Border Patrol makes another drop-off?

A spokesperson with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said they are working with local and state officials to inform them better when migrants are released and provide additional resources, if needed. Pastor Campos said they'll take all the help they can get.

"Nobody comes here for vacation," said Campos. "They come here for a better life, escaping from something ugly."