PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A group of crooks is facing charges after they stole other people's identities to get at least $190,000 in auto loans, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
The four used other people's personal information and fake business names to get the loans online, investigators said. The victims include four national financial institutions and three separate people, one in Arizona, one in Nevada and one in Georgia. They used the business names of Southwest Motor Sport Group, Coast to Coast and Redwood Stephens, according to police. None of those names are linked to legitimate companies. The scheme was conducted between Jan. 22 and July 6 in Phoenix and Scottsdale. Police in both cities combined forces for "Operation Lemon Squeeze" to track the suspects down.
Two of them, 39-year-old Jared Carpel and 35-year-old Ashley Brazen, were arrested and booked into jail on Friday. The other two, 70-year-old Brigida Manibusan and 42-year-old Leanne Chavarin, were arrested and jailed earlier this week.
All four face charges of fraudulent scheme and theft by fraud. Brazen is also being charged with money laundering. Manibusan also faces charges of illegal control of an enterprise, forgery and aggravated identity theft. The additional charges Carpel faces are illegal control of an enterprise, money laundering, forgery, computer tampering and aggravated identity theft.