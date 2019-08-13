LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A doorbell camera caught a group of five young burglars breaking into a home in Laveen on Monday morning.
“I got here, and everything was in shambles,” said the homeowner, who wants to remain anonymous.
The surveillance footage showed one of the burglars brandishing a gun.
“That’s highly alarming,” said the homeowner.
The burglary happened right after he stepped out for work, and he thinks they were possibly watching him.
“It’s just kind of interesting how, you know, I just leave, and then they hit my house,” he said.
While the crime victim says he’s still doing an inventory, he says the burglars took a laptop, cash, and an Xbox from his home.
“Ah man, ransacked it. Ran through everything,” he said. “Turned drawers, I mean everything upside-down.”
Phoenix police say the incident happened around 9:45 on Monday morning in the area of 51st Avenue and Maldonado, which is north of Baseline Road. Another house was burglarized nearby at around 10:30 a.m. and police say they’re working on analyzing evidence linking the two incidents.
No arrests have been made in either case. Both cases are open investigations.
And while the homeowner says he’s mad at these young burglars, he also says he really blames their parents.
“If the parents were more in tune with their kids, then their kids would be able to put their energy into something more positive,” he said. “But with no fuel from your parents, kids grow like weeds.”
(2) comments
I hope the next house they break in, every one of them take a bullet to the head. Worthless pukes are obviously a menace to society and will never amount to $hit. I hope the next time they make the news they are dead or locked up, preferably dead.
Once again... that baseline corridor is the most heavily gang infested area of the valley. God bless to those who live around there. Stay safe.
