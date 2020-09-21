PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Six people from out of town underestimated the Arizona heat and their hike on Camelback Mountain ended with one of them being flown off the trail on Monday.
According to the Phoenix Fire Department, the group from Ohio started their hike on the Cholla Trail, which is closed, around 9 a.m. It took them three hours to make their way to the summit but they ran out of water. A woman in her 60s was having serious heat-related issues and couldn't make it back down, firefighters said. So rescue teams were called around 1 p.m. and they hiked up the mountain and talked to the group. The crews decided the safest way to get the woman down was to fly her off using a helicopter. So that's what they did and then they took her to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Firefighters want to remind people that Cholla Trail is still closed for trail improvements and upgrades.