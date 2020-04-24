PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A ground stop was issued at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday morning after a fire alarm activation in the control tower.
A spokesperson for Phoenix Sky Harbor said the FAA tower was evacuated as a precaution. As a result, some flights heading into Phoenix have been diverted. Information from FlightRadar24 shows a couple of flights diverted to Tucson, El Paso and Albuquerque.
According to the crew in the Arizona's Family news helicopter, the control tower reopened around 8:10 a.m. Our helicopter pilot was in contact with the tower throughout the morning on the situation.
Travelers are encouraged to check with their airline before coming to the airport for any delays. There were no report of any injuries or damages in the control tower.