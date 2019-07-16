PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – Almost 3,500 pounds of raw ground beef are being recalled.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety Inspection Service announced that Ada Valley Gourmet Foods Inc. is recalling meatloaf products that may contain broken metal bits.
The frozen, premixed raw ground beef meatloaf was produced on May 20, 2019. The following product is subject to a recall:
5-lb. frozen vacuum packages packed 2 each in cartons containing “Ada Valley MEATLOAF UNCOOKED” with lot code 17034 and a packaging date of 05-20-19 represented on the label.
The product was shipped to hospitals in Arizona, California and Nevada. It is unclear what hospitals received the product.
At this time, there have been no confirmed reports of illness as a result of this recall.
If you have questions about this recall call the USDA hotline at 1-888-674-6854.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.