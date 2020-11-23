Thanksgiving grocery store hours in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Need a last minute grocery item for your Thanksgiving meal? Only a select few grocery stores will be open day of if you need them.

Thanksgiving Grocery Stores: 

  • AJ's - 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Albertsons - 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. 
  • Basha's - 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. 
  • Fry's - 6 a.m. tp 4 p.m.
  • Safeway - 6 a.m. to midnight
  • Sprouts - 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Whole Foods - 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. 
  • WinCo - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

This holiday season is very different than years past due to COVID-19. Many stores used to open up on Thanksgiving night but that won't be the case this year. Instead, employees can be at home with their loved ones eating turkey and taking a break. 

Closed Grocery Stores:

  • Aldi 
  • Costco
  • Natural Grocers
  • Sam's Club
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Walmart 
 

