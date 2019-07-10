PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It's the kind of pain no parent should have to go through.
But Serina Rides doesn't have a choice after her 17-year-old son Elijah Al-Amin was murdered last week.
"I just can't foresee how I'm supposed to do this every day, live without my son because somebody says they have a mental issue, because of my son's passion for music," Rides said.
Elijah had stopped by a Circle K in Peoria in the early morning hours of Thursday, July 4. Police said the teen was standing by a soda machine when Michael Adams stabbed him in the back and slit his throat.
Adams reportedly told police he attacked the boy because Elijah was listening to rap music.
"This definitely is a hate crime," said Rides. "The man specified exactly Hispanics, Native Americans, and African Americans. He specified rap music."
Elijah's mom was visibly shaken as she talked about what happened, but she wants everyone to know how special Elijah was.
She described Elijah as a smart, caring young man, who loved to laugh, loved video games, and loved his family, always looking after his brothers and sisters.
"The world really missed out because that man took my son's life," said Rides.
Adams had just been released from prison and reportedly suffers from mental illness.
Elijah's mom wonders: If Adams was so unstable and a threat to the community, why was he released without any medication or support from the state?
"I don't want any parent to suffer like this, like his father and I," Rides said. "The Department of Corrections needs to figure out how to process these people. Somebody has to be responsible for that. The hardest part is learning to live without my baby."
Rides said Elijah was going to be a senior at Apollo High School. She also said he was in ROTC and wanted to join the Marines.
