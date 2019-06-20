PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Corinne Erickson and Michelle McDougal looked through the damage at the sacred place they visit on regular basis.
"The rocks had been busted, flags were gone, stained glass had been destroyed," said Erickson.
The grieving moms built the memorial off Jomax Road and 52nd Street in Phoenix to honor their two sons, Chris Erickson and Hunter Votaw.
The 21-year-olds died in a freak ATV accident in April 2016.
Last Saturday, the day before Father's Day, family members stopped by the memorial and found widespread vandalism.
"To see somebody with such hate, or anger, or something do the damage that they did was just devastating to us," said McDougal. "It's just heartbreaking."
"It's so extremely hurtful, and very much bothers both families," said Erickson.
The families have filed a police report and are hoping that by putting the story on the news, someone will come forward with information about the vandals.
"If they do this, what's going to stop them from vandalizing other things?" wondered McDougal. "Somebody needs to be accountable for this."
The families are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to and arrest of the vandals.
If you have any information about the crime, call the Phoenix Police Department.
you may want to install a spying camera
