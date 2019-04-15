PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A grieving mom is heartbroken after a driver hit and killed her son Friday night.
Police said it happened as Thomas Wygant was crossing the street in north Phoenix.
Thomas' mom, Venus Wygant, said he leaves behind a wife and three children.
"I just miss him so bad," said Venus. "I just want him back. They said he had internal injuries."
Phoenix police said Thomas wasn't using a crosswalk when the driver hit him near Seventh Street and Dunlap.
Officers said the driver stayed at the scene and won't face charges.
Speed and impairment weren't factors.
"I don’t accept it yet," said Venus. "I expect him to walk in the door."
She said police gave her a bag of things Thomas had with him at the time of the crash including shoes, his cellphone and wallet.
"Last night I was just hugging the blanket that he covered himself with, and I know that sounds crazy, but I was hugging the blanket all day, all night, and just smelling his scent just to feel like he’s still a part of me," said Venus.
