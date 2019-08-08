SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- As we count down the days to the grand opening of Great Wolf Lodge Arizona, we're licking our chops thinking about all the great food choices that will be available at the brand new resort.
Great Wolf Lodge has announced that there will be NINE eateries on the property. That means there will be something for every taste and budget - from fine-dining at Barnwood's to sweet treats at Ben & Jerry's.
The new 350-suite Great Wolf Lodge family resort is set to open Sept. 27.
Throughout the resort and the 85,000-square foot water park, guests will never be more than a few feet away from a delicious meal, snack or treat.
Here’s what guests can expect:
1. Campfire Kitchen
Families can start their day at Campfire Kitchen, an interactive a la carte cafe located inside the resort’s Adventure Park. The cafe offers a breakfast menu featuring farm fresh eggs, Applewood smoked bacon, signature wolf paw-shaped waffles, fresh fruits and more. For dinner, the Campfire Kitchen menu transforms to offer a collection of international and regional specialties as well as kid-friendly favorites like mac n’ cheese and chicken tenders.
2. Hungry as a Wolf
Feeding an entire pack doesn’t get easier than at Hungry as a Wolf, where made-to-order handcrafted pizzas are waiting for families looking to replenish after a fun-filled day at the water park. Guests can indulge in a variety of options from a classic cheese pie and meat lover’s delight to tasty sandwiches, chicken wings, pastas, and fresh salads.
3. Barnwood
A perfect way to end a day of family fun is unwinding at Barnwood, featuring a fresh and seasonal menu in a rustic-themed setting with both indoor and outdoor seating options. The menu will feature an ever-changing array of dishes made from locally sourced ingredients and reflect what's fresh and in-season. Barnwood will also offer an extensive menu of signature cocktails, wines and craft beers for adults.
4. Buckets Incredible Craveables
For the times hunger just can’t wait until the wolf pups dry off, guests can enjoy a meal at Buckets Incredible Craveables, located just steps from the slides and attractions inside the water park. Burgers, sandwiches, and salads will be on the menu at this family-friendly spot. No visit to Great Wolf Lodge is complete without trying this restaurant’s signature Tipping Bucket Sundae, a pack-sized treat layered with ice cream, brownies, cookies, candy, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.
5. The Watering Hole
Another poolside option is The Watering Hole, which will offer refreshing soft drinks and iced teas – plus an impressive roster of blended drinks and ice-cold beers for adult guests.
6. Freshwoods Market
To satisfy hunger quickly, on-the-go guests can visit Freshwoods Market, a grab and go market designed for a quick bite. Located next to our signature Northwoods Friends show in the main lobby, it’s the perfect spot to grab a variety of snacks and beverages for the whole family to enjoy during scheduled activities in the Grand Lobby, or any time of day while on the run.
7. Timbers Tacos
For a South of the Border feel, Timbers Tacos will feature Southwest fare such as nachos, soups, salads and a la carte street tacos. The menu will also showcase signature margaritas and Mexican beers on tap for the adults as well as other specialty beverages such as horchata.
8. Dunkin’ Donuts
For a quick start to the day – or afternoon treat – Great Wolf Lodge will be home to Dunkin’ Donuts, conveniently located adjacent to the grand lobby. Everything from classic donuts, breakfast sandwiches, bagels and more are sure to satisfy any appetite, and nothing beats a delicious cup of Dunkin’ coffee any time of the day.
9. Ben & Jerry’s
For guests looking to satisfy their sweet tooth, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will feature the only full-service Ben & Jerry’s ice cream parlor in the state. Guests at Ben & Jerry’s will discover more than a dozen ice cream varieties, along with delectable sundaes. And right next door to Ben & Jerry’s is the Great Wolf Candy Company, a retail shop featuring bulk candy, chocolate treats and other packaged sweets.
For guests with food allergies, all kitchen facilities at Great Wolf Lodge are peanut and tree nut free.
“We are excited to bring a diverse variety of dining options to families visiting Great Wolf Lodge Arizona,” shared Mark Nelsen, the resort’s director of food and beverage. “With an eclectic array of restaurants, dishes that address common allergies and dietary restrictions, and menus featuring fresh ingredients from local purveyors and farmers, we are confident family members of all ages will love the culinary offerings at Great Wolf Lodge Arizona as much as the water slides.”
Developing the menus across the resort is Executive Chef Grant Baker. Using the Southwestern culture, produce and spices as inspiration, Chef Grant is gearing up to prepare a variety of dishes that bring together regional flavors with traditional Great Wolf Lodge favorites.
In celebration of the grand opening, Great Wolf Lodge is offering a special promotion with discounts of up to 30-percent off one-night stays, 40-percent on a two-night stays and 50-percent on stays of three or more nights when using promo code GRAND. Guests must book before Sept. 1, 2019, for stays through March 5, 2020. For more information or to book a reservation, visit greatwolf.com/Arizona.
About Great Wolf Lodge Arizona
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will be a first-class family destination with 350 guest suites and nearly 500,000 square feet of entertainment space and lodging amenities to enjoy for every age, including a first-of-its-kind multi-person raft ride called Diamondback Drop.
In addition to the indoor water park, Great Wolf Lodge Arizona will feature a variety of entertainment offerings and attractions designed specifically for children and families.
Inside the Great Wolf Adventure Park, guests will discover a ropes course, climbing wall, mini bowling, arcade and MagiQuest – Great Wolf Lodge’s exclusive live-action adventure game where guests use interactive magic wands to uncover relics and runes needed to help pixies and battle dragons.
The Great Wolf Lodge is located near Scottsdale on 18 acres of land next to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and within the Talking Stick Entertainment District.
