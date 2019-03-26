SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- With an 85,000-square-foot indoor water park, the Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is set to open its doors to its first-ever Arizona resort near Scottsdale in October.
The resort, featuring 350 guest rooms, will begin welcoming guests on Oct. 17.
The Great Wolf Lodge is located on 18 acres of land next to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and within the Talking Stick Entertainment District.
Standard rates will start at $199.99 per night and an overnight stay at the resort includes two days of play in the indoor water park.
[VIDEO: Great Wolf Lodge set to open in AZ in 2019]
However, the Great Wolf Lodge is offering a special introductory discount for reservations booked by May 1.
Guests can get up to 30 percent off standard rates for stays through Dec. 20, 2019 by reserving their suite before May 1, 2019. Suites can be booked by visiting greatwolf.com or by calling 1-888-960-9653 and using the promo code "GRAND."
The water park, which will be heated to 84 degrees all year long, has plenty to offer for the whole family with an assortment of body slides, tube slides, raft rides, activity pools and splash areas. Great Wolf Lodge will also include a large outdoor resort pool with additional water attractions.
More details on the water park attractions will be released in April.
After a day in the water, families can continue the fun with dozens of entertainment options throughout the resort.
A 27-000-square-foot family entertainment center will allow "families to escape to another world with MagiQuest - Great Wolf Lodge’s exclusive live-action adventure game."
[DRONE VIDEO: Groundbreaking of Great Wolf Lodge Arizona]
The entertainment center also features a rock climbing wall, miniature golf course, bowling alley and an arcade.
Once your family gets hungry, Great Wolf Lodge has several restaurants and food options onsite including Barnwood, serving a fresh array of dishes based on seasonality, and Hungry as a Wolf, whose menu includes hand-crafted pizza and pasta.
When it's time to call it a night, families will find several different suite options available. They include family suites that sleep five with two queen-sized beds and a pull-out twin sofa sleeper and premium suites that sleep up to 13 with separate bedrooms and bathrooms.
The resort also has themed suites like its "KidCabin Suite" and "Wolf Den Suite" that offer a fun, family-friendly configuration that include a separate, themed sleeping area for kids that comes complete with bunk beds, wall murals, TVs, and other amenities.
Great Wolf Lodge Arizona is located at 7333 N. Pima Road and more information on the resort can be found at greatwolf.com.
