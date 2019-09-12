NEAR SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Looks like folks will have to wait just a little while longer to swim, eat and play at the new Great Wolf Lodge.
The 85,000-square foot resort near Scottsdale was supposed to open in September. But the resort has since revised its opening date and now expects to open in October.
Here's a statement from the company about the delay:
In August, we accelerated Great Wolf Lodge Arizona’s opening date to Sept. 18th.
Unfortunately, a shortage of electricians in the Valley has created an unexpected delay and we need to modify the opening date. We hold ourselves to a high standard of excellence and won’t compromise the guest experience, so we decided to move the opening day in order to complete the remaining work and to offer adequate time for in-resort training for our pack members once that work is finished.
We are so grateful for the overwhelming enthusiasm for this resort, and know this news will be disappointing for the guests who booked early to be one of the first to experience the new Great Wolf Lodge Arizona.
The company will be reaching out to guests affected by the delayed opening to offer a complimentary future stay for the same number of nights originally booked, and will provide kids under the age of 17 with a “Wolf Pass” for use during their rescheduled stay.
These passes include entry to a number of attractions in the Great Wolf Adventure Park.
Great Wolf Lodge is located near Scottsdale at 7333 N. Pima Road, on 18 acres of land next to Salt River Fields at Talking Stick and within the Talking Stick Entertainment District.
This is the first Great Wolf Lodge resort in Arizona.
The resort will offer both an indoor water park, mini-golf, an arcade, MagiQuest interactive game, eight dining options, and more all under one roof.
More information about the resort can be found at greatwolf.com.