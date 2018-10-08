(3TV/CBS 5) − It’s fall and that means festival season in Arizona!
While Phoenix has plenty to offer, there are awesome things statewide.
First up is the Colorado River Crossing Hot Air Balloon Festival. This is in Yuma November 16-18. You can see tons of colorful hot air balloons with the Colorado River and Sonoran Desert as a backdrop.
[RELATED: Top road trips to see fall colors in Arizona]
Helldorado Days is another really cool event taking us back to our western roots. This Tombstone festival started back in the 1920s! It memorialized the historic gun fight at the OK Corral. There is a parade, gun fights and much more starting October 19. If you've never been Tombstone, this is a great weekend to go!
Bluegrass fans don’t want to miss the Wickenburg Bluegrass Festival in November 9 through the 11. For forty years they’ve brought some of the best bluegrass groups to Wickenburg for this great music festival. Plan on food, crafts and more at this outdoor festival.
If you are a fan of Day of the Dead events, you don’t want to miss the All Souls Procession in Tucson. It’s one of the biggest Dia De Los Muertos events in the country. It’s the weekend of November 2. Culture, costumes, art, food and the living dead are all there. Be sure to bring your camera to catch all of the creative costumes!
If you are looking for live music and camping all wrapped up into one, check out Big Sting in Prescott. This music festival has concerts, food, drinks, games, camping and more. James Otto, D. Vincent Williams and Paul Overst are just some of the country artists who will perform. Big Sting goes from October 10 to the 14.
To see more great fall festivals, check out the Visit Arizona calendar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.