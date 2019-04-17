BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office released dramatic video Wednesday of a man who threw a wrench at deputies before they shot and killed him.
The shooting happened late Friday night in the Rainbow Valley area.
MCSO said that when two deputies arrived at the home, 39-year-old Juan Torres was in the backyard.
The body camera video shows them talking to him while he's in the yard with a fence between them.
"Calm down. You're not in trouble," said one of the deputies.
Juan was seen pacing around the home's backyard.
Family members tried to get him to stop but he refused.
"Just stop!" a sister said.
He has a wrench in his right hand and a hammer in his left.
"Put that down!" one of the deputies shouts.
That's when Torres threw the 4-pound wrench and hit one of the deputies, MCSO said.
Torres went after a deputy with a hammer and both deputies opened fire, according to MCSO.
However, based on the body-camera video, it appears they opened fire immediately after Torres threw a wrench.
Torres was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
One deputy suffered minor injuries.
County Sheriff Paul Penzone said the deputies had no other choice but to use deadly force.
"It is a very dangerous, dynamic with different perspectives that are very fluid," said Penzone.
Torres' family believes deputies shouldn't have drawn their weapons.
"They treated him like an animal, like a bear or something, 11 shots, it's not right," said Irma Torres, Juan's sister.
Vanessa Torres, Juan's youngest sister, was the one who called 911.
"There was enough room to step back," Vanessa Torres said. "They didn't use any other method besides their guns."
"I was standing behind the cops," Vanessa Torres added. "I didn't feel threatened."
The family says Juan Torres had his ups and downs and was battling depression. They said they've called law enforcement before to help him. The last incident was on April 7, when Vanessa Torres said the deputies were nice and said they would help Juan.
"We were basically calling to get him help, get him picked up and take him to an institution so he could be, you know, evaluated," said Irma Torres.
"When he had his downs, he just thought everyone was against him," Vanessa Torres said.
But she said Juan was a big and lovable guy.
"When he's good, he's good. He's playful with the kids," said Vanessa Torres. "He's a big teddy bear."
The family said they've talked to lawyers and are "definitely pursuing" a lawsuit.
"I just wish the sheriff's department, and all police, get more training in situations like this to help people instead of going to this extreme," said Rick Torres, Juan Torres' father. "It just shouldn't have happened, plain and simple, overkill, too much. My son didn't have to die like that."
