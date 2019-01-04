PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona ranchers can now apply for grants as part of an effort to research measures that could prevent conflicts between livestock and Mexican gray wolves.
The Arizona Game and Fish Department announced Thursday that the livestock loss board unanimously approved the grant program at its meeting in November.
[RELATED: Mexican wolves found dead in Arizona, New Mexico]
Arizona ranchers applying for the funds are required to provide a match either in cash or in-kind and/or third-party funds. They must also document the method to avoid conflict being used and its effectiveness.
The board is charged with addressing the killing of livestock by Mexican gray wolves. As part of its role, the board reimburses livestock producers whose cattle were lost to the endangered predators.
The wild population of Mexican wolves in Arizona and New Mexico reached a high of 114 wolves in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.