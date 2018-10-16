10-year-old pulled from pool in Buckeye

Police say a 10-year-old was pulled from a pool at a Buckeye home Tuesday.

 (Source: Buckeye Police Dept. Twitter)

BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 10-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being pulled from a backyard pool.

Buckeye police said the baby's mother was asleep around 1:30 p.m. when the child somehow made it to the backyard and into the pool.

The boy's grandfather found the child and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived, police said.

The home has a doggy door that leads to the outside pool, but police said it is still unclear whether that's how the child accessed it.

The home did not have a pool fence installed. But the glass sliding door at the back of the home had a self-closing latch mechanism in place. 

The baby was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.