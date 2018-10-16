BUCKEYE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 10-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after being pulled from a backyard pool.
Buckeye police said the baby's mother was asleep around 1:30 p.m. when the child somehow made it to the backyard and into the pool.
The boy's grandfather found the child and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived, police said.
The home has a doggy door that leads to the outside pool, but police said it is still unclear whether that's how the child accessed it.
The home did not have a pool fence installed. But the glass sliding door at the back of the home had a self-closing latch mechanism in place.
The baby was flown to Phoenix Children's Hospital in critical condition.
10 month old flown to hospital. Unknown condition. Unknown how baby accessed backyard pool. pic.twitter.com/iVzC6VbDxw— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyePolice) October 16, 2018
BPD working a drowning call in the 25000 blk of W Dove Ridge. 10 month old found in pool— Buckeye Police Dept (@BuckeyePolice) October 16, 2018
