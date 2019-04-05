TUCSON (KOLD News 13 and 3TV/CBS 5) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says a woman has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two children at a home on Tucson’s west side on Thursday.
According to information from the PCSD, 55-year-old Dorothy Flood, the grandmother of the victims, was arrested and faces two counts of first-degree murder.
She is being held in the Pima County Jail without bond.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it received a 911 call about multiple gunshot victims at the home near Ruthrauff and La Cholla around 2 p.m.
After arriving on scene, deputies found Flood unresponsive and showing symptoms of a possible overdose.
"While providing medical care, they also discovered two children with obvious signs of trauma and determined they were dead," according to PCSD.
The children were identified Friday as twins Jaden and Jorden Webb. They were 8.
PCSO said they have been shot to death.
Flood was their guardian; she's now facing two counts of first-degree murder.
Neighbors were unnerved by the tragedy.
“Eerie, you know, just uncomfortable feeling because the children," said a neighbor, who asked not to be identified.
The man, who has lived on the street for more than 40 years, shared details about the family that lived a few houses away from him.
“They kept more to themselves," he said. “They would wave ‘hi’ or ‘bye,’ but they kept to themselves. See them every day, they were good kids. They didn’t talk, but they were good kids. She took care of them real good.”
The neighbor said the two children had special needs. He said he watched someone being taken from the home in an ambulance, but PCSD would not confirm that.
“It’s heartbreaking," said Ruth Parra, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years. “I never imagined children, really did not think of children."
“I was in a hurry to get here, but then when I saw it was children, my heart just sunk," said Laurie Sauceda. "I wasn’t in a hurry to get here and find out anymore because it was just, I don’t want to know who in the neighborhood it is. Kids ride their bike up and down the street, who are we going to be missing now?”
Detectives were moving in and out of the home late into the night.
For neighbors, the heartbreaking discovery hits too close to home.
“It’s a sickening feeling, especially when it comes to kids. Life is precious and nobody should take someone else’s life, especially kids," said a neighbor.
