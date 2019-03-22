CORDES LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- A brave Cordes Lakes grandmother shot an intruder to protect her family and herself, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
The woman said she heard a knock at her door shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday. When she walked to the front of the home to check the door, she was confronted by 42-year-old Gregory Hardy, a man she didn’t know, inside her house demanding money, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives.
The woman told Hardy “no,” and then he grabbed her by both arms. As she tried to get away, her husband came over and began to struggle with Hardy, detectives said.
As her husband fought with Hardy, the woman grabbed a handgun and told Hardy to leave again. Hardy refused and came toward her, so she shot him several times, detectives said. Hardy lingered for a bit after being shot, but then left in a getaway car.
The woman had minor injuries from the struggle with Hardy.
Deputies later found Hardy collapsed at a nearby home. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
Hardy will likely face a slew of charges, including robbery, criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct and burglary.
Detectives said they are still working to determine why Hardy chose to target this family.
