PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police arrested a Grand Canyon University employee for the sexual abuse of an underage student Tuesday afternoon.
According to court documents the victim, who is under 18 years old, went to the home of 24-year-old Joshua Basulto while his wife was away to watch a movie.
Basulto is a family friend of the victim. Documents state that the victim is from California and attends Grand Canyon University, where Basulto reportedly works.
The victim told police that she fell asleep while watching the movie and awoke the next day with Basulto in bed with her.
She said Basulto then sexually abused her.
The victim was seen by a sexual assault nurse who examined her and confirmed that she sustained injuries consistent with a non-consensual sexual act.
Police say Basulto admitted to the abuse in a recorded call with the victim.
He was then arrested on Grand Canyon University's campus and booked on one count of sexual conduct with a minor and three counts of sexual abuse.