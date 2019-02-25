PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Grand Canyon National Park will be waiving entrance fees on Tuesday, Feb. 26 in honor of the park's 100th anniversary.
The park will host special performances and presentations throughout 2019 statewide in honor of the centennial.
From Feb. 28 through March 1, Arizona State University in Tempe will host a free program for the public to try hands-on activities and engage in the art behind Grand Canyon cartography.
On April 16, the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix will host five storytellers who will share their stories of adventure and conservation in the Grand Canyon. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.
A full list of celebrations statewide can be found online.
"We look forward to commemorating 100 years of the National Park Service at Grand Canyon, while inspiring future generations to experience, connect with, and protect the canyon's unique resources," Grand Canyon Conservancy CEO Susan Schroeder said in a statement. "The Centennial events are a wonderful way to build awareness of the vital conservation, restoration, and education efforts supported by Grand Canyon Conservancy donors."
Former President Woodrow Wilson signed into law the Grand Canyon National Park Establishment Act on Feb. 19, 1919, making Grand Canyon the nation's 17th national park.
The Canyon saw about 44,000 visitors throughout its first year as a national park.
Today, the Grand Canyon welcomes 6 million visitors annually.
"We honor those who have called Grand Canyon home for thousands of years while building towards a future that is inclusive and reflective of our nation," Grand Canyon National Park Superintendent Christine Lehnertz in a statement.
Show your Grand Canyon love.💕There are many ways in which you can help preserve the canyon's beauty for another 100 years.
