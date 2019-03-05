GLENDALE (3TV/CBS 5) -- Grand Avenue was partially closed for at least three hours after a vehicle crashed into a pole in Glendale.
Glendale police said a passenger car crashed at Grand Avenue, just south of Northern Avenue.
According to police, two people were transported to an area hospital. Their injuries reportedly are life-threatening.
Investigators are piecing together the moments leading up to the crash. Sgt. John Roth of the Glendale Police Department said he hoped to have more information about what caused the wreck Wednesday.
"Damage to pole is significant and repairs are being addressed," Roth said.
Grand Avenue was closed to all southwest traffic at Northern Avenue from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.