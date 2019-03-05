GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Grand Avenue is partially closed in Glendale after a vehicle crashed into a pole.
Glendale police said a passenger car crashed at Grand Avenue, just south of Northern Avenue.
According to police, two people were transported to an area hospital. Their injuries are unknown at this time.
Grand Avenue is closed to all southwest traffic at Northern Avenue. There is no word when the roadway will reopen.
