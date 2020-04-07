PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Prescott man who was allegedly "tagging" a drainage tunnel with spray paint this weekend had to be rescued when he fell from a storm drain and broke his leg.
On Saturday afternoon, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office got a call from the 26-year-old man who said he had fallen from a ‘tunnel,’ resulting in a broken leg, body cuts, and bruises. The man said he was calling from a location off Highway 89 just outside of Prescott.
Deputies and emergency crews responded, eventually finding the man about 20 minutes later using GPS coordinates from his cell phone. When crews reached the man, they performed triage at the scene and were able to get him into an ambulance. The man was transported to the Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott. During this time, Highway 89 was closed to allow emergency vehicle access.
During the rescue, deputies say they learned the man had been "tagging" or defacing the inside the drainage tunnel with spray paint when he fell. That's when he reportedly slipped on the mossy surface and fell into the ravine, breaking his leg.
The man was cited for a criminal damage violation. YCSO says a bag of spray cans were recovered from the scene.