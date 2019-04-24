GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gilbert Police Department arrested a juvenile suspect on Wednesday in the investigation of a cyberthreat targeting Mesquite High School.
While the threat turned out to be a hoax, the suspect will be booked on charges relating to making threats and interrupting school.
On April 23 the Mesquite High School's administration and the Gilbert Police Department promptly responded to a report that someone posted information on social media about an alleged attack against the school.
As a safety measure, the school canceled the assembly on April 24.
Stephen McDowell, the principal of Mesquite High School, said an increased police presence would be on campus as the investigation continues.
When alerting the high school community, McDowell thanked GPD for their immediate help and stressed the importance of protecting his students.
"We take all threats seriously and care very deeply about the safety of everyone in our campus community," said McDowell.
