PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Doug Ducey overstated how much support he had gathered for his statewide curfew during a phone call with the president Monday morning.

The governor told President Trump that he had, "all of our mayors, all of our police chiefs on board," for the week-long emergency declaration. Since issuing the order on Sunday, Arizona's Family has reported that several rural communities are ignoring the order altogether.

In addition, the Arizona Capitol Times reported that four sheriffs also intend to ignore the order.

Ducey's comments were caught on a phone conversation the president had with the governor's across the country and later leaked to the Washington Post. A spokesman for the governor did not want to comment on the conversation with the president but said the focus should be on the governor's actions.

Since issuing the curfew directive the day after the looting of Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall on Saturday night, the protests have been peaceful.