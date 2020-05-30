PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Governor Ducey has broken his silence following the violent protests in downtown Phoenix Friday night.
Ducey reached out to Arizonans through Twitter saying that he spoke with Phoenix Police Chief, Jeri Williams, and the Tucson Police Chief about the violence that erupted during the protests.
"In Arizona, we will always respect the 1st Amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble and make their voices heard. We will not, however, tolerate rioting, looting, violence, destruction of property or any behavior that endangers the safety or rights of others."
He also stated that Arizona's Department of Public Safety's Colonel Heston Silbert is coordinating closely with law enforcement leaders across the state to ensure that they will enforce the rule of law and that this remains a priority tonight and beyond.
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, with Phoenix Police Chief Williams and other city officials held a news conference at 3 p.m. on Saturday to discuss the protests.