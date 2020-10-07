PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- Governor Doug Ducey along with the U.S. National Security Advisor Ambassador Robert O'Brien will be honoring Kayla Mueller, who was from Prescott, on Thursday with a special painting unveil.

The news comes hours after the U.S. government announced that two high-profile ISIS fighters have been indicted on terrorism charges related to the hostages and deaths of four Americans including Kayla.

The painting is in honor of the 2019 U.S. military raid that was named for Kayla and killed ISIS terrorist leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in Syria.

The painting will be housed at the Goldwater Air National Guard Base in Phoenix. Kayla's parents, Marsha and Carl Mueller, will also be in attendance in her honor.

Kayla was kidnapped, taken hostage and killed by the Islamic State in 2013 after she left a Doctors Without Borders Hospital while in Syria. She was there doing humanitarian work.